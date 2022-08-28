SITTING on the porch at her Melbourne home in slippers on a chilly August morning, Vika Bull can hardly wait for the Red Hot Summer Tour.
She is braving the arctic blast for better mobile phone reception.
Bull is the eldest of the famous sister act, Vika & Linda, whose natural harmonies journey through rock, country, gospel, reggae, R&B, soul and blues.
By honouring their rich Tongan heritage, they have earned the respect of fans everywhere.
Singer-songwriter Paul Kelly has said: "Their voices combined sound salty-sweet and have that elusive twinned quality you only get when siblings sing together ... They make the air beat in sync."
Only last week Australian TV presenter Julia Zemiro posted on Instagram: "I can't quite put into words what happens to me when I watch and listen to Vika & Linda ... It's like my heart cracks open."
Ever-grounded, Bull said it was good of Zemiro to say as much of the show promoting the sisters' first album of original work in 19 years, aptly titled The Wait.
"Julia has been a fan of mine and Linda's for a long time and we were part of the RocKwiz band," she said.
"Still, she didn't have to have to say it so she must have liked it!"
Growing up in Melbourne, Vika and Linda's mum began teaching them from a young age when she noticed they could sing in tune.
She taught Vika the high part and Linda the low.
"Mum and Dad always had music on," Bull said.
"When we went to our school friends' places and they didn't have music, it was weird to us."
Now listening to a wide range of music, Bull said she particularly enjoyed Billie Eilish and Miley Cyrus.
"Miley does some incredible covers; boy, that girl has got a set of pipes on her," she said.
Vika & Linda, who came to prominence singing backing vocals in Joe Camilleri's band The Black Sorrows, went out on their own in the mid-1990s.
Early next year they will join a phenomenal line-up of musicians for the Red Hot Summer Tour. Other artists include Paul Kelly, Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins, Mark Seymour and Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley.
Tour promoter Duane McDonald could not wait to hit the road next year to Victoria, South Australia, NSW Tasmania and Queensland.
"We are so excited about this line-up and the regions we will be visiting," he said.
"The amount of hits produced by these artists is incredible. The tour has always been about taking great music to the regions, and supporting phenomenal Australian artists."
The tour comes to Gateway Lakes in Wodonga on Saturday, April 1.
Tickets go on sale on Thursday via Ticketmaster.
