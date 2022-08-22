A BORDER primary school teacher hopes to channel her inner child when she joins a charity fundraiser in Albury later this year.
Lavington East Public School teacher Emma Stirland signed up for the inaugural On Key 4 Kids, which runs a singing contest in tandem with raising money for Country Hope.
Advertisement
Having grown up at Corowa and Chiltern, Emma sang throughout her school years and with the school band at high school.
"I haven't had a lesson in 10 years and I now enjoy singing in my car and in my shower!" she said.
Teamed with Border singer and entertainer, Liam Dalby, Emma will perform a duet on Friday, November 18, at SS&A Albury.
IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS:
A mum herself, Emma said she was motivated to join the event after hearing about Riverina charity, Country Hope, which supported regional children living with life-threatening illnesses.
"When I was in Year 12, a friend was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away just over 12 months later," Emma said.
"Everyone has been affected by cancer in some way whether it be family, friends, colleagues or themselves.
"To have a charity that assists children and their families in our area is an amazing resource."
Each singing team will host fundraising events during the coming weeks.
Emma will host a Paint and Sip fundraiser at Public House Albury on Friday, September 16, from 7pm.
There will be lucky door prizes and raffles featuring a Send It Gift Co (Corowa) chocolate dessert box, a Body Shop pack and Watercolour Weddings arts pack.
Book Paint and Sip tickets online at watercolourweddings.info
Donate to Emma's campaign at: onkey4kids.countryhope.com.au/fundraising/emma-stirland2022
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.