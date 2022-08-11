MUSIC luminaries Crowded House are coming to Wodonga this spring.
They will bring their Dreamers Are Waiting national tour to Gateway Lakes on Sunday, November 13.
It's only the band's third Australian tour in the past 15 years.
Crowded House will perform legendary anthems from a 35-year career including Don't Dream It's Over, Something So Strong and Weather With You, along with music from their latest album, Dreamers Are Waiting.
Having undergone many reincarnations, the band now comprises founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, the original producer Mitchell Froom and Finn's sons Liam and Elroy.
The band's April Dreamers Are Waiting Australian tour dates played to full houses, rapturous audiences and widespread critical acclaim.
Live Nation, Zaccaria Concerts & Touring, Regional Touring and Always Live yesterday announced the tour, which included Angus and Julia Stone and Australian band Boy & Bear joining them in Wodonga.
A sibling singing-songwriting duo, Angus and Julia Stone's music spans intimate folk and dreamy indie pop.
Their debut album, A Book Like This, was released in 2007 and charted in the Top Ten in Australia, with an international release the following year. Two years later, they returned with Down the Way, introducing a bigger, bolder sound, which debuted at number one in Australia and earned them five ARIA music awards, including Album of the Year.
The Sydney five-piece Boy & Bear first garnered attention when they uploaded their song The Storm to triple j Unearthed in 2009.
Their debut album Moonfire reached double-platinum sales, won five ARIA Awards, and three songs in the triple j Hottest 100.
Their sophomore album Harlequin Dream achieved platinum sales and the #1 spot on the ARIA Album chart, followed by Limit Of Love, which resulted in their second ARIA #1 album debut.
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday at 10am from: ticketmaster.com.au
