The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

A date change has been adopted by a Wodonga food and wine festival as it returns from a COVID cancellation

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 10 2022 - 4:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrons at a past edition of the North East Food and Wine Festival in Wodonga.

A DATE switch means Wodonga's North East Food and Wine Festival will be held in spring instead of autumn.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.