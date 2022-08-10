A DATE switch means Wodonga's North East Food and Wine Festival will be held in spring instead of autumn.
The event, which was cancelled last year because of COVID restrictions, will be staged at Junction Place on Saturday, October 29, from 3pm to 8pm.
The event, co-ordinated by Wodonga TAFE, has previously been staged in March and has attracted thousands.
Co-ordinator Lauren Heidke said change in season would assist the TAFE trainees.
"The new October date allows Wodonga TAFE students more time to participate in the planning and execution of the festival," Ms Heidke said.
"The North East Food and Wine Festival gives Wodonga TAFE students real-life work experience in study areas that include event management, hospitality, photography, and sound production."
The weekend leads into the Melbourne Cup on the Tuesday, with organisers hoping the timing attracts visitors to the area looking to have an extended break.
