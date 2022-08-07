Former Wangaratta man Aaron Dalton charged over commercial drug lab

A former Wangaratta man remains in custody after being charged over an alleged drug manufacturing syndicate operating in outer Melbourne.
Detectives from the Clandestine Laboratory Squad say they seized sophisticated equipment, a handgun, a large amount of drugs, and precursor chemicals from a factory in Bayswater last month.
It's alleged the factory, located on the urban fringe of Melbourne near the Dandenong Ranges, was used to manufacture drugs.
Former Wangaratta man Aaron Dalton, 40, was charged on July 11 with trafficking a large commercial quantity of drugs, trafficking methamphetamine, possessing articles for manufacturing, drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.
A 49-year-old Windsor Man, 57-year-old Waterways man and a 20-year-old Southbank man were charged a day after Dalton with similar offences, including large commercial drug trafficking.
Victoria Police released a statement noting the items that were recovered by investigators.
"Police seized over 300 exhibits, including a rotary evaporator, a handgun, approximately 350 litres of 1,4-Butanediol, approximately 70 to 100 kilograms of precursor chemical, a quantity of methylamphetamine and sophisticated scientific equipment," a spokeswoman said.
"As the matter is before the court it would be inappropriate to comment further."
Dalton was listed as living in North Melbourne.
Others arrested included Malakai Gelsi and Evan Tambakis.
The identity of the fourth accused man remains unclear.
The four men will face the Melbourne Magistrates Court on November 15.
