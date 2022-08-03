Pervert who took explicit photos of young girl facing sentence in District Court

A paedophile jailed in Victoria for accumulating almost 300,000 child abuse images has pleaded guilty to taking explicit photographs of a West Albury girl.
The offences took place at the girl's home when her mother was out of the house.
Advertisement
This happened over three days in February, 2015, but it wasn't until January this year that Scott Edward Ries could be extradited to NSW from Victoria.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He had served his maximum County Court of Victoria sentence term of three years, three months and 30 days.
Ries was then arrested by Victoria Police at the medium-security Marngoneet Correctional Centre at Lara, near Geelong.
Ries, now 49, was refused bail in Albury Local Court on January 22 on 30 charges.
This week he was committed for sentence before the District Court in Albury on two charges of produce child abuse material and two of intentional assault a person under the age of 16, with a first mention date of September 9.
Albury magistrate Sally McLaughlin was told, in agreed Crown facts, how the victim's mother met Ries in 2002 through an online video game.
About February 7, 2015, Ries travelled from Sydney to visit the woman and her family, and over the following three days they either swam or visited the sights of Albury.
At some time he took seven photographs focusing on the girl's underpants as she lay on her back.
In total he took 24 photographs, some of the victim's bare bottom and, after pushing aside her underwear, her genital area.
Ries, his partner and their son moved to Melbourne in March, 2018.
He was arrested at his Brighton home the following month, with police seizing a hard drive on which the West Albury photographs were found in a file under the victim's first name.
Three million pornographic videos and photographs were on the drive, of which 290,195 were categorised as child abuse.
On being interviewed at the Maribyrnong Immigration Detention Centre on August 21, 2018, Ries gave police the name of the victim's mother.
Advertisement
Until then they did not know the child's identity.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.