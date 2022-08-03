The Border Mail
Man arrested over West Albury crime only after serving time in Victorian prison

By Albury Court
August 3 2022 - 6:00pm
Pervert who took explicit photos of young girl facing sentence in District Court

A paedophile jailed in Victoria for accumulating almost 300,000 child abuse images has pleaded guilty to taking explicit photographs of a West Albury girl.

