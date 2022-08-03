WODONGA'S iconic greengrocer store has been named the best in the state.
Arnold's Fruit Market took out Victoria's Retailer of the Year Award, which was announced on Wednesday.
Fresh Markets Australia "A Better Choice" ran the national competition in which consumers voted for their favourite store during the past three months.
Arnold's also polled third nationwide.
Arnold's Fruit Market marketing and promotions manager Louise Arnold welcomed the prestigious award.
She said it was more pertinent given their customers voted for them.
"We come to work every day trying to engage with our customers and be relevant and this award tells us we are doing everything right," she said.
With the business celebrating its 130th anniversary later this year, the Arnold family are now fifth-generation fruiterers.
Arnold's Fruit Market general manager Ben Arnold said the award recognised the hard work that went into running the business.
"It means the world to us!" he said.
"I remember as a 10-year-old watching the Olympic torch being handed over at the Sydney Olympic Games.
"My dad Roger held the torch for Arnold's for so long and then passed it on to Maddy and I and we are now shining a light for the future."
Mr Arnold said the business had weathered the COVID-19 pandemic with escalating home deliveries and flexible staff rosters.
Having introduced Arnold's Online in 2003 at Paul Arnold's behest, Mr Arnold said they hit the ground running to serve border customers despite lockdown measures and border closures.
"We already had a lot of systems in place and deliveries went through the roof," Mr Arnold said.
In 2012 Arnold's Fruit Market tripled its retail space in Osburn Street and added undercover parking, marking the biggest changes to the business since Paul moved it to Wodonga from Albury in 1980.
"A Better Choice" spokesman Zac Egan said the competition involved 500 independent greengrocers nationwide.
Overall, 16,000 consumers voted in three months.
"Our brand wants to educate people to buy fresh produce," he said.
