BeyondHousing says it's remarkable more than half its clients in the Ovens Murray and Goulburn region are experiencing repeated homelessness.
Chief executive Celia Adams said it was concerning in the last 12 months 63 per cent of clients had been helped by the organisation before.
"Many people haven't had an increase to the rate of income support, whilst rent and costs of living continue to rise," she said.
"Two in three of them will access a homelessness service again in the next few years.
"This is quite remarkable because that's saying these are people have a history of interaction with the homelessness and housing systems, yet they are still needing that support because they can't escape the cycle as economic, social and health impacts create barriers to stability in their lives."
Of the more than 3000 people in the region who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in the last 12 months, nearly half were individuals and a third were families with children, according to BeyondHousing data released today to mark Homelessness Week.
Ms Adams said since Homelessness Week last year, BeyondHousing had built 34 new homes and was planning or building 150 more in the next two years, but it wasn't enough.
"Even at the current rate of construction we could not build enough homes for the 2062 households already on the lengthy priority housing waitlist, let alone respond to the demand for affordable housing given a dire shortage of private rentals in the region," she said.
"There are too many families and individuals who have already waited for too long and many more that will join this list by the time the next Homelessness Week rolls around."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
