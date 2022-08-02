The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Homelessness a recurring problem in North East, says BeyondHousing

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 2 2022 - 5:39am, first published 5:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BeyondHousing chief executive Celia Adams

BeyondHousing says it's remarkable more than half its clients in the Ovens Murray and Goulburn region are experiencing repeated homelessness.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.