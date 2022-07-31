A number of cafes across the North East are supporting a pay it forward campaign to help people experiencing homelessness and mark Homelessness Week.
Homelessness Week, which aims to raise awareness of the impact of homelessness via national and community events, starts today and runs until Sunday.
Wodonga's Burger Urge is joining the Stepping Up for Homelessness Event, which will see community members purchase a coffee or a meal that will be redeemable by a person in need at one of the participating cafes.
Owner Greg Dean said customers could also scan the QR code on the ground at the front entrance of the shop and make a donation to clients of the region's homelessness services.
"Any of our customers that come through, we'd encourage them to make any sort of contribution they feel like they can to the cause and then at the end of the week we pass that on," he said.
"We're going to provide some vouchers on top of the donations.
"I hate to see people who are homeless and doing it tough."
The Ovens Murray and Goulburn Homelessness Network, which is coordinating the campaign, said more than 6000 people sought assistance from specialist homelessness services across its region last financial year.
Network coordinator Janine Bussell said the community members often wanted to help, but didn't know how.
"A lot of people are doing it tough so if the community show they are willing to help, people experiencing homelessness will feel valued," she said.
"The housing affordability crisis has created a dire shortage of affordable options for people on very low incomes," she said.
''What it costs to keep someone housed is significantly lower than what it costs to support someone who is rough sleeping or staying in emergency accommodation."
Beyond Housing's Kate O'Brien said at least 122 individuals and families across the region would be supported by homelessness services just during this week alone.
"This really underlines how significant the issue of homelessness is in our community and the rental crisis is putting more people at risk," she said.
"This pay it forward initiative is a way for businesses and community members to be active participants in responding to homelessness.
"It shows that in their moment of crisis so many of us are aware of the challenges people without housing face, and that we care."
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
