A North East real estate agent says the rental market is in crisis and has called on the region's towns to introduce shelters, similar to the Wangaratta Night Shelter, for people experiencing homelessness.
Advertisement
"There was a whole lot of factors that impinge on the rental market and we haven't seen that alleviate since then," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Once the rent moratorium was released, the prices went up astronomically, which forced a lot of people out of their home and a lot of people were then forced into temporary accommodation or short-term accommodation, caravan parks, couch surfing or worst-case scenario, they're now homeless."
Ms Van der Steeg said typically there'd be more than 40 applications for a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in the North East and half of those would be "very strong" candidates.
"The median rent price at the moment on a three-bedroom, one-bathroom home you're looking at about $400 a week, which is a huge increase from pre-COVID rent figures, where it would have been about $310 a week," she said.
Ms Van der Steeg said the rental market was in crisis, and applicants were wondering why they were being rejected.
"A lot of them are very disheartened," she said.
"A lot of people are very emotional, I get a lot of people on the phone very upset about their situation and everyone has their own story to tell."
Ms Van der Steeg praised the role of the Wangaratta Night Shelter and its volunteers as "phenomenal".
"I just wish there was more like it in other areas, Yarrawonga particularly, Albury, Wodonga, Shepparton, there's places around here that need this," she said.
"It needs to come to the forefront and people in Government need to be aware of what we're doing at ground level to try and help people.
"The Wang Night Shelter is just an amazing project that needs more support and backing."
Wodonga's Birallee Neighbourhood House provides a free hot soup for people doing it tough, but acting coordinator Katie Testa said there was no immediate short term relief for people experiencing homelessness in Albury-Wodonga.
"There's places that might be able to find accommodation like the Salvation Army, Beyond Housing, Junction Support Services, places like that could provide more assistance and point someone in the right direction, but I don't think we have anything like a homeless shelter so people could rock up," she said.
Advertisement
Ms Testa said there was an "absolute need" for a homeless shelter in Albury-Wodonga.
"It should have been done many years ago, and with the cost of living and everything like that going up it's probably going to be more needed now in our community," she said.
Albury Council said it worked with existing service providers such as Yes Unlimited to manage ongoing homelessness concerns, while Wodonga Council said it recognised housing was a serious issue and continued to support housing services through a range of strategies and initiatives.
Moira Shire did not provide a response by deadline, however, some community members are working together to provide emergency relief to people experiencing homelessness in Yarrawonga-Mulwala.
Ms Van der Steeg said there were many people impacted by homelessness across the region.
"If people just took a walk down by their rivers and things like that you'd be gobsmacked by the amount of people living down there in the cold," she said.
Advertisement
"Some of then are just like you and me, just forced out of the housing market.
"There's this judgement of people with addictions and things like that and it's their own fault, but it's time we really need to get rid of those mindsets and think of the big picture.
"They're people just like you and me, that have children and families."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.