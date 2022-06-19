The Border Mail
Barnawartha train crash 40 years ago forced systemic safety changes

Jodie Bruton
Jodie Bruton
June 19 2022
Bethanga entertainer, author and teacher Peter Klein lost his flatmate Mark Wilson in a train crash at Barnawartha 40 years ago. Picture: MARK JESSER

THE last conversation Peter Klein ever had with his Albury flatmate four decades ago still haunts him to this day.

