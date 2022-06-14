A two-month jail term slapped on a North Albury man on fraud and stolen property matters has come with a stern magisterial warning.
Stephen James Fuller clearly was pleased on Tuesday when told the term meant he would be immediately released, given time already served.
Advertisement
But Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray told Fuller, as he was trying to leave a video suite at Junee jail, of the risk he still faced for further jail.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Fuller was buoyed by the support, in the court room, from his heavily pregnant partner, though an apprehended violence order meant he was not permitted to be in her company.
When Fuller dashed from the suite, Mr Murray turned to the woman and reminded her that should she wish to have any contact with Fuller a variation application would first have to be made to and then approved by the court.
Until that happened, Fuller making contact could have him back behind bars, Mr Murray said.
Fuller, 38, of Monkhouse Place, previously pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception and two charges of goods suspected of being stolen being on premises.
He admitted also to an unrelated larceny charge.
Defence lawyer Jack Murray said it was conceded that Fuller's offending meant the threshold for a jail sentence had been crossed.
But any sentence imposed on Fuller, who had been in custody since April 17, could be served by way of a fixed term.
Police told the court how the owner of a black SsangYong utility parked the vehicle in the driveway of her Albury home on April 11 about 11pm.
Inside the ute was her husband's wallet, containing various credit and debit cards and his driver's licence.
The utility was stolen sometime overnight.
The next day the victim received an email from PayPal in the US to say an order had been placed for a mobile phone from the Good Guys Albury store, which contacted Albury police about 11.20am to say two men tried without success to collect the phone.
Fuller was clearly identified on CCTV footage. A failed attempt was also made to transfer $3100 from a bank account.
Advertisement
Stolen cards were later found in Fuller's home.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.