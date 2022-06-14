The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Drivers caught at 176km/h and 152km/h on Hume Highway during blitz

By Blair Thomson
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:27am, first published 2:57am
ON PATROL: Police in the Alpine region during the long weekend Operation Regal, which concluded on Monday night without any serious crashes or lives lost.

Police have caught nine impaired drivers and two high speed motorists during a North East safety blitz.

