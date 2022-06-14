Drivers caught at 176km/h and 152km/h on Hume Highway during blitz

Police have caught nine impaired drivers and two high speed motorists during a North East safety blitz.
Wangaratta police caught a woman driving at 176km/h on the Hume Highway on Saturday and a man was caught at 152kmh on the highway on Sunday.
Advertisement
The man also tested positive to drugs.
But Senior Sergeant Colin Provan said there were no lives lost and no serious injury crashes on roads in the Wodonga, Wangaratta and Cobram regions, which was positive.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's disappointing people drive at such speeds knowing the risks - both cars were impounded," he said.
"However there were lots of breath testing sites and overall, the road behaviour was pretty good.
"There weren't any deaths or serious injury collisions which was great."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.