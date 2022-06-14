Jacinta Dubojski's memories of growing up on the Border are tainted with pain.
As a victim of severe bullying, her self-esteem as a young woman was low. She lacked confidence and began to spiral downhill.
She went onto a relationship in her early 20s where she was mentally and physically abused, she left with nothing.
Things looked to be on the up when she moved to Sydney to pursue a modelling career, but she soon began to experience the industry's toxicity when she was asked to lose weight.
The trauma followed her months later when she had a mental breakdown and ended up in a psychiatric ward.
She said her experience while inside was daunting.
"I had been treated horridly," she said. "I was told I was dumb, and I felt frowned upon."
It was then Ms Dubojski decided something needed to shift.
Fast forward six years, and the anti-bullying advocate became the founder of Just Another Girl Project.
Now she dedicates her time to speaking out, and connecting with others who have gone through similar experiences.
The 37-year-old, who is now based in the ACT, will return to her home town in August to share her story with students on the Border.
Her first stop will be at Scots School Albury.
"Coming to present in my hometown gives me a feeling of nostalgia," she said.
"It takes a lot of courage, it's where most of my trauma ... took place.
"To stand up, to not be silenced and to give those a voice who may not have one is a very empowering place to be.
"I lacked vital self-esteem growing up, and I could not accept myself. I just passed high school because bullying made me feel brainwashed.
"This project is my world, my purpose. I remember thinking, why me? Everything that has happened to me today was for a reason. This is my journey.
"From the affects of bullying I allowed men to disrespect me for so much of my life.
"It's sad the damage it can cause to one's life but I was raised to treat people how you choose to be treated."
Ms Dubojski has spoken to over 1000 girls and wants her story to be the catalyst for stopping the cycle of abuse.
"The breakthroughs I have in classrooms with teen girls bring shivers all over my body.....if I can change just one girl's life, my job is done. But I know I change so many more," she said.
"I will do whatever it takes to get my message out there."
Outside of her advocacy, Ms Dubojski juggles her job as area manager in the fashion industry for the company Cue/Veronika Maine.
"It's a demanding lifestyle; however, in time, this is something I would like to do full-time and travel Australia on the public speaking circuit," she said.
