The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border bred Carly Findlay calls out ableist slur by pop singer Lizzo

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated June 15 2022 - 1:22am, first published 12:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ADVOCATE: Carly Findlay at Albury's Botanic Gardens.

A Border bred disability activist has taken to social media to call out, then applaud, a famous American pop singer who used an ableist slur in her newly released song's lyric.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.