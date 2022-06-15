Border bred Carly Findlay calls out ableist slur by pop singer Lizzo

A Border bred disability activist has taken to social media to call out, then applaud, a famous American pop singer who used an ableist slur in her newly released song's lyric.
On Twitter and Instagram, Carly Findlay criticised artist Lizzo for using a word in her new song 'GRRRLS', which was originally used to make fun of a person with medical a condition.
Advertisement
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This is so disappointing. Lizzo claims to be inclusive, and yet...she got this wrong," she said.
"Please Lizzo, there's no room for disability slurs in 2022.
"Do better. Because when Lizzo uses a disability slur, it gives permission for her fans to use it too."
Lizzo, known for her songs like 'Good as Hell' and 'Juice', responded soon after, by changing the lyric and acknowledging her error.
"I never want to promote derogatory language," she said.
"I'm proud to say there's a new version of GRRRLS with a lyric change."
Ms Findlay praised her quick response.
"I am grateful that @@lizzobeeating listened to disabled people and actively changed the lyrics to her song, removing the disability slur," she said.
"It takes courage and shows organisations and individuals that quick action can be taken to amend ableism."
However, Ms Findlay also called out the criticisms she'd received and being "whitewashed".
"I then got a heap of responses about how white people should stay in their lanes," she said.
"I'm not white."
Advertisement
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.