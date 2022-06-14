The Border Mail
Hot, stuffy and very annoying: Passenger's V/Line trip to Melbourne

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
June 14 2022 - 8:00pm
Not what was needed: A Sprinter train at Seymour station was cut from four to two carriages after North East passengers transferred to it when the driver of the Albury originating train was arriving late. Picture: MARK JESSER

THERE was no happy ending when Wodonga passenger Maree Menz took the V/Line train to Melbourne to watch the musical Cinderella.

