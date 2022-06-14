Legendary goal sneak Eddie Betts is set to make a one off appearance for Whorouly on Saturday.
The Lions were able to lure Betts to the den through Daniel White who plays for the club and is also his brother-in-law.
President Eddie Costenaro said the club was hurriedly preparing for the arrival of Betts after he agreed to play after chatting to his brother-in-law last Saturday morning.
"It basically came out of the blue," Costenaro said.
"The two brother-in-laws were talking on the phone on Saturday morning and said 'we should have a game together.'
"Daniel's wife and Eddie's wife are sisters.
"So Daniel told us the good news on Saturday and the club has been busy trying to organise things on such short notice since."
Betts has made several one off appearances this year since retiring from his second stint at Carlton last year.
He has played for Palmerston, Rumbalara and most recently Branxholme Wallacedale as part of The Carlton Draft promotion.
Betts announced his latest one off appearance on Facebook over the weekend.
"My time with Palmerston reminded me how important footy clubs are for the community," Betts said.
"This weekend I have been signed as a Lion with Whorouly footy club that my brother in law Dan plays for and the community that always welcomes my family to fish in the river in the off season.
"Get down to Whorouly footy club this Saturday, June 18, a club impacted by bushfires and Covid and buy a sausage from the canteen as we go head to head with Goorambat.
"It's gonna be freezing so a bit different from Darwin, bring your snow gear."
Costernaro joked that after struggling for numbers at different stages this season that a lot of players were putting their hand up to play.
"Once word spread that Eddie was playing, it's funny there is suddenly a lot of boys who want to play this weekend," he said.
"There has been a fair bit of banter on social media between the players and they are certainly up and about."
Costenaro was now faced with the dilemma of guessing how big of a crowd to cater for on the weekend.
"I've got no idea how big the crowd will be," he said.
"We spoke to officials from Branxholme Wallacedale and they said they got a crowd of 4000.
"4000 would be fantastic but I don't think realistic.
"I would be over the moon if we could get close to 1000.
"It's a nightmare really to try and cater for.
"We have got a committee meeting on Tuesday night to work out a plan of attack.
"I've already sent out 20 text messages for extra volunteers for a bit of help and all have agreed to help out.
"It should be a big occasion for the club."
