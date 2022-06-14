The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL
Subscriber

Eddie Betts to make a one off appearance for Whorouly

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:08am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ONE OFF: Eddie Betts has made numerous one off appearances since retiring from the AFL including Palmerston Magpies in the Northern Territory.

Legendary goal sneak Eddie Betts is set to make a one off appearance for Whorouly on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.