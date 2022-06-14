Dederang Mt Beauty is still finding its feet in the TDNA competition with a new playing group this season, according to coach Justine Goonan.
Like most clubs, the Bombers have had to navigate injury and illness hurdles which have kept players away from games and training.
But after receiving an influx of players this season, Goonan admitted it couldn't have come at a better time for the Bombers.
"Across our A, B and C-grade sides we brought more players into our squad than we ever had before which we thought was a good idea given the pandemic conditions," she said.
"We're very lucky that we had so many people that wanted to be a part of our club and we have lots of people we can call on each week."
Dederang Mt Beauty has so far won two of its nine games this season to hold eighth place on the ladder.
Goonan believes more consistency in combinations will benefit the side for the rounds ahead.
"There's no doubt we have the makings of a great A-grade side, which I know the girls will prove, they just need the ability to be able to work together a bit more," she said.
"We're coming across sides that have played netball in the Tallangatta League for a long time with the same faces and combinations, and they've had that consistency over years.
"It certainly makes it a bit harder to contend with when you're putting together a fresher side for the first time."
B-grade player and former senior coach Janelle Williamson is unlikely to take to the court again this season after sustaining a knee injury against Beechworth.
Coming off the back of a 12 goal loss to Thurgoona, the Bombers now prepare to take on Chiltern this weekend.
Following two disrupted Covid seasons, Goonan admitted she's impressed by the standard of netball.
"It's a real credit to all of the clubs given that so many of them found numbers challenging at the start of the year and with unavailability, but we've certainly come up against some strong sides week in, week out," she said.
"It's certainly been very strong."
