Bill Hansen's season has been ended by cruciate knee ligament damage.
The 25-year-old suffered the devastating injury during Corowa-Rutherglen's 38-point defeat to Wangaratta Rovers at W.J. Findlay Oval on Saturday, May 21.
Hansen was stretchered off the ground and scans subsequently revealed ACL damage which required a knee reconstruction.
"We were hoping it wasn't going to be the worst case but it was, so that's really disappointing for him and his family," Roos coach Peter German said.
"He's one of those players we brought in that wasn't going to be a marquee player but he was going to be that really solid second-tier player and he was just starting to show that.
"You really ride on the back of a good eight to 12 second-tier type players who contribute every week.
"Billy was starting to find his feet after about three or four games so he's going to be a big miss for us."
Hansen was named among the Roos' best in their games against Wodonga Raiders and Yarrawonga, which immediately preceded the Rovers clash.
He played a number of different positions to good effect across the opening rounds but now faces a long road back to rehabilitation.
German's disappointment at losing a player who was coming into his best form is tempered by consideration for the Hansen family.
"Bill's a Corowa boy, he's grown up here with his family and he was really looking forward to playing with Joe this year," German said.
"His Dad's a fairly prominent member of the club and I know Billy was really looking forward to coming up and spending more time up here.
"I know the family were really disappointed, as any family would be.
"Because he's from Melbourne and they probably hadn't seen him as much in recent years, to see him every weekend at footy, that was something the family was really enjoying.
"To lose him to a serious injury like this is disappointing all round; family, team-mates, club, everything."
The Roos, fifth on the ladder, are away to fourth-placed Myrtleford on Saturday.
