Albury hockey export Jocelyn Bartram has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games.
Bartram got the nod as the Hockeyroos' first choice goalkeeper to represent Australia in Birmingham next month.
The Hockeyroos have claimed gold in four of the six Commonwealth Games where hockey has been played, but were denied a hat trick on the Gold Coast four years ago after a 4-1 loss to New Zealand in the final.
"That silver medal will definitely be driving us all the way to hopefully gold in Birmingham," Bartram said.
"It was a very disappointing final for us, and it's driven our training a lot recently."
Bartram is one of six players to have played on this stage before, with Brooke Peris and Jane Claxton the only members selected for a third Commonwealth Games.
The 29-year-old will vie for goalkeeping duties against Aleisha Power, who is one of 12 debutants in what will be a vastly different looking Hockeyroos squad in Birmingham.
Hockey Australia chief executive David Pryles said the Hockeyroos would be supported to the hilt as they set out to win a fifth gold medal from seven Commonwealth Games appearances.
"I extend my congratulations to all the Hockeyroos selected," he said.
"It's a huge honour to represent Australia at any time, let alone a major event such as the Commonwealth Games. All of Australia will be watching and supporting them from back home and we wish the team every success."
Australian team Chef de Mission Petria Thomas is excited to see the Hockeyroos fire under new coach and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Katrina Powell.
"Congratulations to the 18 Hockeyroos who have been selected for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," Thomas said.
"Hockey Australia and the Hockeyroos coaches have selected an exciting group of players to represent the green and gold against the Commonwealth's best.
"The Hockeyroos have enjoyed a wonderful legacy at the Commonwealth Games, led in the past by champions like current coach Trinny Powell, and I know this group will add their own chapter to that incredible history."
The Hockeyroos squad is as follows: Jocelyn Bartram, Jane Claxton, Claire Colwill, Madison Fitzpatrick, Greta Hayes, Stephanie Kershaw, Amy Lawton, Rosie Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, Brooke Peris, Aleisha Power, Courtney Schonell, Karri Somerville, Penny Squibb, Renee Taylor, Shanea Tonkin, Mariah Williams and Georgia Wilson.
