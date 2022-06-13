The Border Mail

Albury's Jocelyn Bartram selected for second Commonwealth Games as goalkeeper for Hockeyroos

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated June 13 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME ABOARD: Albury's Jocelyn Bartram is congratulated by Hockeyroos head coach Katrina Powell on her Commonwealth Games selection.

Albury hockey export Jocelyn Bartram has been selected for her second Commonwealth Games.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.