New infrastructure to secure Mount Beauty's water supply has been narrowed down from nine to two potential locations by a community and stakeholder reference group.
Sites to be progressed for further consideration include Embankment Drive, near the outflow of the pondage, and near the top of tailrace pumping from the west of the Kiewa River.
"The group shared its expertise and knowledge of the area and members have discussed opportunities and learnt about the challenges of each site," managing director Jo Murdoch said.
Community representative Sarah Gamble said strong opposition to the proposal on Embankment Drive hadn't wavered after an online petition against it amassed 1500 signatures.
"We believe the broader community would be supportive of the site which is on the tailrace where infrastructure already exists," she said.
The group of 20, made up of community members and representatives from key agencies, has met regularly since March.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
