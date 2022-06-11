A Border animal rescue group can breathe a little easier this month thanks to a generous donation from a Wahgunyah family to purchase essential items.
Albury Wodonga Animal Rescue received more than $1300 from a month-long fundraiser organised by Casey and Alen Newcombe, who provided the majority of prizes for a major raffle out of their own pockets.
"Animal rescue wouldn't exist without donations like this," AWAR's Rae Smith said.
"Sure we charge an adoption fee, but it only covers the basics. A lot of animals come in needing dental work and need medication to get them healthy enough to be adopted."
Mr Newcombe said the family had fostered animals through AWAR and developed a strong connection.
"AWAR is a group that has brought a lot of happiness to the family," he said.
"They don't get much support any more and every dollar helps these days.
"There's nothing worse than animals having to live a short, unhappy life. It's exactly the same as humans."
AWAR went on a shopping spree at Lavington's Pet Stock store on Saturday, a major supporter of the organisation, to pick up flea and worming treatment, food and various other supplies.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
