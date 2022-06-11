The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Wagga MLC Wes Fang backs calls for ICAC to speed up its investigation process

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated June 11 2022 - 1:13am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY': Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang is supportive of a push for the Independent Commission Against Corruption to deliver more timely reports.

Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang has backed a motion calling on the state's corruption watchdog to speed up its reporting process, which can take years to finalise, as seen in the ongoing case of former Wagga MP Daryl Maguire.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.