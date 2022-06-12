Yackandandah stormed back into finals contention after a stunning 12-point win over Beechworth at Beechworth on Saturday.
The 11.14 (80) to 10.8 (68) victory smashed a long-standing hoodoo with the Roos' last win at Beechworth more than a decade ago.
With the stakes high and the Roos' finals aspirations on the line, Johann and Joakim Jarratt alongside Jay Hillary and skipper Ben McIntosh were all instrumental in the visitor's upset win.
McIntosh is still battling a foot injury but bravely played a half to help keep the Roos in the finals hunt.
The Roos' assistant coach labelled the win as their best of the season so far.
"It was just a case of lining all the ducks up," McIntosh said.
"We got a few numbers back and probably had our strongest side so far.
"We also knew the ramifications if we had lost and probably faced an uphill battle to make finals.
"We just needed to start building a bit of momentum in the countdown to finals.
"Breaking the hoodoo against Beechworth and getting a top-five scalp helps build a bit of self-belief.
"I guess it was a bit of a statement as well.
"But it's only one win and we have another big test this weekend against Tallangatta."
After a slow start to the season with injuries, the Roos moved to sixth with a 5-4 record and face Tallangatta and Wodonga Saints to close out the opening round.
Fifth-placed Dederang-Mt Beauty, alongside the Roos, Thurgoona and Tallangatta look destined to fight for the last remaining spot inside the top-five with nine rounds remaining.
McIntosh said the biggest difference on the weekend was the contribution of the whole side.
"I don't think we had any passengers on Saturday which was probably the most pleasing aspect of the win," he said.
"Picking the best players was tough, which is always a good thing.
"Beechworth is always a tough nut to crack on their home ground as Barnawartha found out in round 4.
"We still have a few players to come back in David Price, Josh Garland and Harry McBurnie."
