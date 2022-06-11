The Border Mail
Yarrawonga defeat Wodonga Raiders by 64 points in O and M

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 11 2022 - 11:16am, first published 10:45am
Leigh Masters generally plays defence, but kicked seven goals.

Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters is firming to become the first defender in years to win the Morris Medal in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Sports Journalist

