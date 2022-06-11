Yarrawonga's Leigh Masters is firming to become the first defender in years to win the Morris Medal in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Masters has built an enormous reputation as a backman, but he moved forward and kicked seven goals in the 17.11 (113) to 7.7 (49) win over Wodonga Raiders on Saturday.
The former VFL star joins Wangaratta duo Callum Moore and Joe Richards as the O and M's best players at the midpoint of the season, and while the Pies' pair finished first and second respectively in the Morris Medal last year, Masters is building a strong case to claim the award, which has been dominated by midfielders.
Leigh Williams kicked another four goals to take his tally to 34 after five games, while fellow recruit Nick Fothergill booted two to join another newcomer in Michael Gibbons and second-year Masters as the best.
Max Beattie was Raiders' best with two majors, while Tom Gibbs and Jake Hodgkin also played well.
