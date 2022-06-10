Nurse convicted of assault, caught trying to use fake drug prescription

A former Albury nurse has been banned from working for a year after trying to fill a fraudulent prescription and being convicted of domestic violence offences.
An investigation was launched into Hellen Wasai Haines in September 2019 amid concerns about unprofessional and unethical conduct, an assault, and a fake morphine prescription.
Advertisement
The NSW Civil and Administrative Tribunal this week heard Haines had been convicted in Albury court of domestic violence related assault in August 2018.
A complaint was also made after Haines attended Blooms the Chemist in Albury on August 12, 2019, with a prescription for morphine.
Suspicions were raised as medication orders usually had a Japara aged care fax header.
A Blooms worker made a statement saying it would be "highly unusual for any staff member from the nursing home to be given a prescription, especially a photocopy of that prescription".
The tribunal found Haines, who worked for Japara at the time and told her bosses it was a "misunderstanding", had tried to fraudulently obtain the morphine.
The tribunal also found Haines "did fail to give a full and truthful account to her employer when questioned about the circumstances".
Haines also falsely claimed to have been in Nolan House when the proceedings were launched, with no admission or discharge records found.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"The public is entitled to expect that healthcare professionals will act honestly and truthfully in the practise of their profession," four tribunal members found.
"That is not only where it relates to their relationship with and treatment of their patients and in their employment relationship with their employer.
"It is also fundamental that honesty and truthfulness also extend to their dealings with their professional bodies."
Haines revoked her registration before the proceedings.
The members said they would have cancelled her registration, were she still registered, and imposed a one-year ban.
Haines must pay costs in the matter.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.