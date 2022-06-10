The Border Mail
Albury aged care nurse banned over assault, fake drug prescription

By Local News
June 10 2022 - 7:30am
Nurse convicted of assault, caught trying to use fake drug prescription

A former Albury nurse has been banned from working for a year after trying to fill a fraudulent prescription and being convicted of domestic violence offences.

