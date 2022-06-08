A drunken, "belligerent" man known for his hatred of police tried to headbutt a sergeant during an abusive, aggressive tirade in central Albury.
The incident kicked-off when Timothy John Whitehead walked off from The Bended Elbow on Saturday night about 10.15.
"He is looking at full-time jail," Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray said about Whitehead, who is in Junee jail, bail refused.
Whitehead was drinking outside the Dean Street pub when a security guard saw him talk aggressively at a woman.
The guard tried to calm him, but he became argumentative, more aggressive and walked away.
The security guard twice yelled out to him to return the glass belonging to the pub, to no avail
Police found Whitehead about 40 metres away as he drank beer from his half-full schooner.
He hurled abuse when asked about threatening the guard.
When told he was being arrested for his offensive language, "the accused pulled away and violently resisted".
Several other police tried to help arrest Whitehead, only to be "met with the accused using considerable force and strength".
Whitehead was told to stop, at which point he leaned towards the sergeant "in an attempt to headbutt him"
"During the arrest (the sergeant) sustained a laceration to the back of his right hand that bled."
After police eventually put him in the back of the caged police vehicle he threatened: "You got a family? They're dead, c---."
At the Albury police station he swore, kicked his cell door and, while waving at a CCTV camera, urinated on his cell floor and wall.
Whitehead, 30, of Greg Greg near Towong, pleaded guilty to assault police, resist police, intimidate police, offensive behaviour, using offensive language and larceny.
He is also facing a first-return date in the Wodonga Magistrate's Court next week on charges of possessing ammunition, possessing a prohibited firearm and making threats to kill.
He will be sentenced for his NSW matters on July 19.
