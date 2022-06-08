The Border Mail
Man walked away from Albury pub with beer, later tried to headbutt sergeant

By Albury Court
Updated June 8 2022 - 9:04am, first published 9:00am
Timothy John Whitehead was drinking beer illegally by standing beside tables outside Albury's The Bended Elbow bar when he embarked on his abusive, violent behaviour.

A drunken, "belligerent" man known for his hatred of police tried to headbutt a sergeant during an abusive, aggressive tirade in central Albury.

