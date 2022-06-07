Young Albury-Wodonga musicians are looking forward to the annual Border Music Camp this September after a two year COVID-hiatus.
Applications are open for the camp which will run in the September school holidays this year, instead of in winter for the first time.
Trinity Year 12 student Erin Swann said she'd been attending the camp for about seven years.
"I was so bummed about it the first time I missed it, because it was a couple of months out from it happening and I was so hyped to be able to do it," she said.
"I'd just picked up the viola and I was really excited to go and start learning my skills on the viola, because I'd been a violinist since I was two or three, but it was all cancelled, so hopefully I can go and do that this year."
Ms Swann said she was most looking forward to returning to the music camp's culture.
"It's always so friendly and so warm and I feel really connected," he said.
Scots Year 8 trumpet player Billy Stewart said this would be his 5th year at the camp.
"I've missed it heaps," he said.
"Every time it was cancelled it was just another 'oh damn, I can't play', I just wanted to get out there and play more music."
Border Music Camp chairperson Katie Clarke said she received 25 applications for the camp in the first 24 hours they were open.
"We've already got some enrollments from South Australia, we've had calls from Cairns as well," she said.
Ms Clarke said the new timing of the camp in September was due operations still transitioning out of COVID.
"I hope that after two years of disrupted music lessons and interruptions to music programs that this is the type of catalyst that the community needs to help regenerate the music community in this area," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
