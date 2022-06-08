Young woman's 'excessive drinking' led to punch, 'not mental health issues'

An Albury barista was so drunk when she punched a man she hardly knew that she had no memory of the incident just hours later.
Elena Garganouraki had once gone on a protest march with the victim, Albury Local Court has heard.
When police went to her Macauley Street, Albury, home to interview her about the assault, Garganouraki could only recall the time leading up to her punching the man.
"The accused stated that she was intoxicated and was having a mental health episode prior to the incident," police have told Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray.
All she could remember was the moment when she briefly picked up the victim's musical instrument case.
The man had been busking with another friend in Dean Street when Garganouraki approached them early on February 27.
Garganouraki, 21, pleaded guilty this week to a single charge of common assault.
Defence lawyer Dane Keenes said his client's outburst stemmed from a combination of stress and the use of alcohol.
"It was very much a brain fade and very out-of-character," Mr Keenes said.
"It's very hard for her to recall how it happened."
Mr Keenes submitted to Mr Murray that Garganouraki was "extremely co-operative with police".
Mr Murray, in referring to a psychologist's report submitted on sentencing, said it was clear to him there was no link between Garganouraki's mental health issues and the assault she inflicted.
Rather, the clear cause was Garganouraki's "excessive use of alcohol".
"This is my view was a completely unprovoked assault," Mr Murray said.
The only previous time Garganouraki and the victim had met was on the protest march, though the nature of the protest was not revealed.
On the night of the assault, the victim and another man set themselves up for busking at the corner of Dean and Kiewa streets.
Garganouraki approached the victim, who was sitting down, at 2.05am.
Without any warning, Garganouraki began yelling at him "about his opinion on COVID-19 vaccines".
"The accused has placed two hands on the victim's music case and made an attempt to pick it up, (but) not before the victim has stopped her," police said.
"Seconds later, the accused has clenched her fist and struck the victim on the left side of his chin."
Garganouraki was convicted and fined $500.
