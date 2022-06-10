A chance meeting to see a movie in Albury as teenagers was the start of what was to be 70 years of marriage for Kenneth and Val Plummer.
The pair found themselves on a blind date at the old Hoyts Theatre, but they didn't make contact again for five years.
Val, better known as Joyce, relocated with family to Perth until she made her way back to the Border and reconnected with "Digger" who was in the early stages of a new business venture - a fruit barrow in front of the courthouse and next to the post office.
The couple were married on June 11, 1952, at St Patrick's Church in Albury with around 80 guests in attendance and will celebrate their 70th anniversary on Saturday.
Mrs Plummer said her wedding day remained the greatest moment of her life.
"I've had a great life, 70 years married and three lovely kids," she said.
Mr Plummer wasn't sure if he'd ever see Joyce again when she headed west.
"We met again at the Palais dance hall (in Albury) about five years later. I think she wrote a letter to me once but I didn't write back," he said.
"We knocked around together for a while and we got married when she was 20 and I was 23."
Mr Plummer recalls he was 13 when World War II broke out and he wanted to make a name for himself in the community.
"I wanted to have a go at a fruit shop and if I didn't do any good I was going to sell it up," he said.
"I said to dad I'm going to buy a shop and he said 'why don't you have a go at a fruit barrow?' I went to the council and applied and I got in front of the courthouse next to the post office. The courthouse was on the main street then and I was there for 16 years.
"I was out at five o'clock in the morning and home at six o'clock at night. It was 18-foot long and eight-foot wide and it was a big business."
Mr Plummer said he went on to work for eight years at the fruit fly road block on the Lincoln Causeway, but grew tired of the night work.
He also drove taxis and worked for Armaguard before he picked up a mail run to Tumbarumba.
But his next big step was when he took the plunge to build a motel and Cottage Motor Inn was born.
"I built 30 flats on the property at home and that was my life. I retired at 58 and went overseas for a run,"
Mr and Mrs Plummer sold their home at Buckingham Street and decided to move to Murray Gardens Retirement Village where they have spent the past 21 years.
As for the secret to a great marriage?
"Plenty of beer," Mr Plummer laughed.
The Plummers have cherished many memories with their children Christine, Ken (deceased) and Lee-Anne, 11 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
