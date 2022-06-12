Advertisement
Corowa-Rutherglen hit the halfway mark of the regular season with a perfect record after positing a 28-goal win over North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Netball League.
In the only battle of top five teams in round nine, the home side blasted the Hoppers in the first quarter to set up the 69-41 win.
Grace Senior became the first player to pass 350 goals for the season, racking up 54, while Chloe Senior chipped in with 15.
Senior now has 356 goals.
Senior joined best on court Brooke Bice and Sophie Hanrahan in the Roos' best.
Nat Heagney top-scored for the Hoppers with 27, with Sophia Kohlhagen (14 goals) and Jaimi Dove the pick.
The closest game was Albury's 48-42 away win over Wodonga.
Alison Meani grabbed 29 goals and was the game's best player, while Heidi Fisher provided strong support.
The home team's Cassi Mathey snared 25 goals and like her Tigers' counterpart was the team's top performer, while Ellie Ainsworth also excelled.
A blistering second quarter laid the platform for Lavington's 56-40 win over Myrtleford.
The Panthers held a two-goal lead after the first stanza, but then rattled on 19-nine to open a double-figure break.
The visitors only outscored the Saints by four goals from there as Maddy Plunkett led the charge with 26 goals, while Emily Stewart contributed 18.
Toni Wilson medallist Maddi Lloyd was the game's top performer, while talented sportsperson Grace Hay and Tayla Furborough also excelled.
Saint Rebecca Piazza landed 29 goals, while Rhiannon McIlroy was excellent.
Wangaratta proved too strong for rivals Wangaratta Rovers 59-32.
Advertisement
Georgia Clark went into the round as the league's most accurate shooter, firing at 81 per cent, and again displayed her class with another 38, while Amy Byrne scored 21.
Kate Dean was outstanding for the visitors, while Hannah Grady and Leah Jenvey also performed well.
Sarah Riches picked up 20 goals for the home side, with Gracie Reid and Jenna McLeod producing fine performances in a gritty display against the 2019 premiers.
And Yarrawonga toppled Wodonga Raiders 60-37.
Long-time star Bridget Cassar scored 26 goals in a dangerous three-pronged attack with Maddy Allan (19) and Sarah Senini (16).
Hannah Symes and Senini were superb for the home team.
Advertisement
Taylor Donelan impressed with 26 goals for the visitors, providing strong support for Maggie St John.
The Pigeons will feature in the match of round 10 against Wangaratta.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Yarrawonga holds down second spot, but the Pies are only a win behind.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.