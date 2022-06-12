The Border Mail
Corowa-Rutherglen topples North Albury in O and M netball

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated June 12 2022 - 3:57am, first published 2:22am
STRONG SHOWING: Lavington's Stephanie Clancy sends her team on the attack in an impressive 56-40 win over home club Myrtleford on Saturday. Pictures: ASH SMITH
THIS WAY: Saints' Saige Broz calls on her team-mate to come forward as the home team looks to cut into the Panthers early lead in round nine.

Corowa-Rutherglen hit the halfway mark of the regular season with a perfect record after positing a 28-goal win over North Albury on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Netball League.

