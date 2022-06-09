Georgia Clark has emerged as a leader for the Magpies in the goal circle this season in her first year at the club.
Despite replacing former premiership playing coach Kellie Keen on court, the 23-year-old insists she's felt no pressure from her teammates.
"It's great to be welcomed into a team like that with such a great reputation," Clark said.
"Obviously I've heard a lot about Kellie Keen and there's pretty big shoes to fill coming into that position.
"Also sadly losing Amanda (Umanski) this season after doing her ACL, it probably puts slightly more pressure on me in the goal ring to perform, but it's never pressure coming from any of the girls, it's more pressure that I'm putting on myself to perform.
"They've been an excellent club and I'm really happy with where we're at as a team at the moment."
Wangaratta has rotated several players in goals this season, most recently Amy Byrne, the sister of midcourt player Issy.
"We're just testing the waters with a lot of people and seeing how different combinations work on court," Clark said.
Playing most of her netball career in the Geelong Football League, Clark admitted there's many similarities between the styles of play.
"Coming from a completely different region and league I didn't really know what to expect, but I feel like it's met my expectations in that I know country netball can be quite strong," she said.
"I was really ready for it to be competitive and it's definitely met those expectations.
"They're quite similar leagues and I think there's a lot of talent in both."
Clark recently had the opportunity to rub shoulders with her Ovens and Murray opponents in the interleague clash against the Goulburn Valley.
"That was a really awesome opportunity," she said.
"It's nice to form genuine connections with them and play with some of the competition.
"It's nice and different having a fresh set of eyes to come into the team and play against some girls who have never played against me."
Wangaratta takes on Rovers this weekend.
