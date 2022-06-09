Champion reinsman Anthony Butt will make a rare visit to the Albury Paceway on Friday for four drives.
Butt is set to join forces with Kiwi trainer Brent Lilley who is also making a rare sojourn to the paceway.
"If my memory is right, I think I've only driven once previously at Albury," Butt said.
"I drove one for Ahmed Taiba in the cup but had no luck.
"Hopefully I can have a bit more luck on Friday."
The $8976 Trotters Cup, (2170m) is the feature race on the card which has attracted a field of eight runners.
It will be one of the rare times in recent seasons that Albury Harness Racing Club has staged a race for the square-gaiters.
The winning trainer will also receive a free service to leading sire Skyvalley who stands at Aldebaran Park.
The Lilley-trained Kyvalleyhoneybunny is set to start a short-priced favourite in the feature race after some recent consistent performances in stronger grade.
The four-year-old mare has three placings from her past five starts including a third placing at her most recent start at Maryborough.
Butt said Kyvalleyhoneybunny looked the best of his drives at the meeting who also has the benefit of drawing the pole.
"I've only got four drives which are all for Brent and Kyvalleyhoneybunny looks the pick of them," Butt said.
"While I haven't driven her previously, I've had a quick look at the form and she looks to be the testing material.
"I don't think there is a real lot of depth in the race and there are a few horses in the race that I don't know a lot about.
"From the draw, I should be able to give the mare every chance and be hard to beat.
"How she handles the smaller track could be the query but hopefully I can find the front and give them something to catch."
Butt was also upbeat about the chances of stablemate Leer in the $8976 up to 63 Pace, (1770m).
Similar to her stablemate, Leer has also come up with the pole draw.
Leer returned from a six month spell last month where she finished near the tail of the field at Shepparton after suffering interference.
Butt partnered Leer in the Victorian Oaks final last year where she also finished at the tail of the field.
"I drove Leer in the Victorian Oaks last year which you would think is a good form pointer for a race like this," he said.
"She had a bit of a break and has just come back from a spell.
"If she can get back to the form she showed last year, she is a nice filly.
"She generally has good gate speed but I don't know how she has come back this preparation.
"My other two drives (Be My Girl and Roll With Eunice) I don't know a lot about."
