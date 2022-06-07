The Border Mail
Man mountain Matt Seiter to miss the next two months with knee injury

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
June 7 2022
SIDELINED: Brock-Burrum big man Matt Seiter is expected to miss then next two months with a knee injury he suffered against Howlong a fortnight ago.

Brock-Burrum big man Matt Seiter has been ruled out for the next two months with a knee injury.

