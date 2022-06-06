The Border Mail
Subscriber

Brodie Loy settling in as new stable jockey for Annabel Neasham stable in Queensland

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated June 6 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jockey Brodie Loy has relocated to the Gold Coast from Sydney.

Jockey Brodie Loy is determined to make the most of his latest opportunity in the saddle.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.