Jockey Brodie Loy is determined to make the most of his latest opportunity in the saddle.
Loy recently relocated to the Gold Coast to do the bulk of riding for Annabel Neasham's new satellite operation.
The hard working hoop has already ridden three winners for the stable and is also getting the support of other trainers including co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace alongside Robert Heathcote and Lee Freedman.
"So far so good but I copped a suspension on Sunday," Loy said.
"So I have got a week off after Wednesday but I have got a few nice rides at the Ipswich Cup meeting.
"The first day I arrived up here I rode a winner and have got a couple more since.
"It's still a bit of a work in progress but I will get there eventually."
Loy has partnered some Group 1 winners in track work including stable star Zaaki alongside Coolangatta who finished third in the Golden Slipper.
