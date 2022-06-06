Josh McKay has now stepped on court as a Bandit 100 times, but the 29-year-old admits he reached one of the highlights of his career very early on.
Joining the club as an 18-year-old in 2011, McKay still recalls the excitement of being a part of the men's SEABL championship the following year.
"It's pretty surreal looking back on it," he said.
"Playing one year and then winning it the next, after basically being last on the ladder the first year I played, I don't think any experience could beat that for the home club."
McKay celebrated his special milestone during the Bandits' most recent home win against Sutherland on the weekend.
Spending his early years in Melbourne, McKay later relocated to the border as a teenager.
"I started playing basketball when I moved up here and ended up playing rep and then made it through to the Bandits," he said.
While many players have come and gone from the club over the years, McKay said he's proud to have shown loyalty.
"I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else to be honest," he said.
"It's a big community the basketball club.
"I'm appreciative of the club as well for having me for 100 games, especially 100 games at a high level with SEABL and NBL1, it's pretty humbling."
While former coach Brad Chalmers was at the helm for majority of McKay's games, he has had the chance to play alongside many different players over the years.
"The locals have stayed the same, but we've also brought different players in," McKay said.
"There's been a few good imports, like Jazz Ferguson, who's still playing in Italy at the moment, Cory Dixon, and a few others."
The Bandits' men's side has so far won six of it's first 11 games under new coach Haydn Kirkwood.
Now travelling east to take on fellow NBL1 teams this season, McKay admitted there's an exciting feel around the club.
"It's a new league, everyone's excited, and having Haydn as the new coach as well, it's brought a breath or fresh air to the men's team," he said.
"It's definitely a learning curve after being in the south for basically my whole career.
"It's basically like starting fresh, not knowing anyone and having to do a lot of scouting to know who's who."
So far this season the forward is averaging just over three points and three rebounds per game after taking to the court during five matches.
The Bandits have a bye this weekend before then facing Bankstown.
