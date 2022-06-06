Star Barnawartha forward Josh Spence will miss at least the remainder of the season after breaking his right leg against Mitta United on Saturday.
In a cruel blow, Spence had surgery on Sunday for a broken femur and is expected to spend the next few days in hospital recovering.
Advertisement
Spence suffered the injury midway through the last quarter at Mitta after crashing into a pack with his trademark ferocious attack on the ball.
Fortunately, an ambulance was in close proximity to the ground and play was held up for 25 minutes before continuing in fading light.
A woefully inaccurate Barnawartha won the clash 7.17 (59) to 6.4 (40).
Barnawartha coach Kade Butters said it was devastating to see Spence suffer such a traumatic injury.
"Josh is a legend of the club," Butters said.
"It's fair to say he is admired for all the work he does both on and off the field.
"Everybody hates to play on Josh, not just because he is one of the best players in the competition but also because of the way he attacks the contest.
"It was a freak accident and Josh just went hard at the contest like he does all the time.
"The way he attacks the contest is inspiring for his team-mates.
"I think most people will agree that he is one of the best centre half-forwards seen in the league for a long time.
"So to see him go down like that was devastating and not the greatest thing to see for anybody.
Butters said Spence underwent surgery on Sunday.
"The leg snapped just above the knee and Josh has had a few plates and pins inserted to hold the bone together," he said.
In a savage blow to the Tigers' flag aspirations, Spence joins four-time Barton medallist Cam McNeill on the sidelines.
McNeill suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the opening round.
Advertisement
The pair are regarded as the Tigers' two premier players over the past decade.
Spence has won an astonishing seven best and fairests with McNeill a three-time winner of the Tigers' highest individual honour.
Butters said Spence was enjoying another dominant season for the Tigers.
The 32-year-old had booted 18 goals from eight matches.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
Butters didn't try to sugarcoat the loss of Spence and McNeill which robs the Tigers of their two best players and a wealth of experience.
"It's obviously a huge blow to our premiership aspirations," he said.
"Everybody you talk to outside the club says the key to beating Barnawartha is stopping Josh and Cam.
"But nobody can control injuries and you have to play with the cards that you are dealt.
"Now we don't have them, we are going to be a lot less predictable and the way I look at it is the opposition now have to stop 21-players and not just Josh and Cam.
"It gives everybody an opportunity to step-up and be counted.
Advertisement
"It's in adversity when you want to see what our club is about."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.