Provincial cricketers would be eligible to play for a bush club if plans to run two T20 competitions are adopted in Cricket Albury-Wodonga next season.
CAW chairman Michael Erdeljac flagged proposals several months ago to create an FA Cup-style knockout tournament featuring all 32 clubs from the association's three divisions.
Advertisement
And now he's opened the door for District and Hume clubs to sign Provincial players to boost their hopes of going on a cup run.
"The T20 we played this year, which was fair and unfair, will be a completely separate competition," Erdeljac confirmed.
"We're looking at two possibles; a club-based competition where all 32 clubs have a show at it and then we're looking at a provincial-only comp played on a Tuesday or Wednesday night like we did in December.
"I like the club-based one because you might play for Wodonga but, in that competition only, you could play for Mt Beauty.
"It's a separate knockout and when you lose, you're out.
"The first round matches will not be in Albury-Wodonga, they'll be played at Mt Beauty, Eskdale, Walla, Walbundrie, Oaklands and Barny-Chiltern, with two games each on a Sunday.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"My plan is to run both competitions.
"It doesn't mean it's going to work but it's a plan.
"The provincial T20 could be a knockout, completely separate, but I would like to have T20 finals.
"The T20 finals on Australia Day worked, two games side by side. It worked so we'll definitely play to that."
Erdeljac is also keen to facilitate the expansion of women's cricket across the region.
"Maddy Howard got our female cricket off the ground this year, we had three under-14 sides and four senior sides so we'd hope to get from seven girls sides up to about 10 or 12 this year," Erdeljac said.
"We have to grow it further.
"Fifty percent of people in this town are women so we need to get women's cricket right and with what Maddy did this year, the amount of work she got through, I reckon she's getting to the right place."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.