Sarah Meredith has always felt the camaraderie associated with being involved in a netball and football club, but that sense of community is even stronger for her this season.
The star Lavington defender has been easing her way back into the Ovens and Murray League netball competition after her and her partner Adam Butler welcomed their son James into the world four and half months ago.
But the new mum is the first to admit that she has an army of support behind her, helping her get back into the game that makes her feel like herself.
"Being out of it for so long, I guess I kind of took it for granted, and coming back into it now I realise how important sport, that community and your friendships are," she said.
"Other women are so helpful, it's really amazing. Even just to rock the pram while I warm up.
"Jimmy's grandma is always there to have him during the game, but in the meantime other women are just so prepared to help in any way.
"I think they've been there and done that and they're just there to help where they can and I'm really grateful for it, it's been really special.
"It's been a bit of a juggle and I have to be a lot more organised than what I have ever been."
Meredith has started in the Panthers' B-grade side and has recently made appearances back in the A-grade line-up.
But she admitted she feels no pressure after having an extended break from the sport.
"I haven't been able to train full-time, so I was more than happy to start in B-grade and just work out my weaknesses and what I had to work on after having not done anything for 12 months," she said.
"Linda (Robinson), our new A-grade coach, is just a phenomenal communicator.
"She made me feel so welcome when I was coming back, and coming into a team that's having so much success, I thought maybe I'm not good enough anymore or that they may not want me.
"But she's just made me feel so welcomed and included and all of the girls have really gone out of their way, not just for me specifically.
"It's just such a nice feeling at the moment."
While she's enjoying being back out on court again, Meredith admits it's been a tough transition working her fitness back up after pregnancy.
"I remember doing a Thursday training session and we did a lot of sprints, and then I played B-grade and A-grade that weekend against Albury," she said.
"I don't think I've ever been that sore in my life.
"I had missed it, that real ache, and I was alright by Monday, but that Sunday was tough."
Lavington has enjoyed a strong start to the A-grade season, having only suffered two losses so far to ladder leaders Corowa-Rutherglen and most recently Wangaratta Magpies.
It sees the Panthers currently sitting in third spot in the competition, with a looming clash against Myrtleford Saints approaching this weekend.
Having played over 300 Ovens and Murray League netball games as a Panther since starting out at the club as a teenager, Meredith admitted it's nice to have regained some elements of her old routine.
"Netball makes me feel like myself again," she said.
