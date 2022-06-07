The Border Mail
Panther Sarah Meredith enjoying life back on the netball court

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:11am
SPECIAL MOMENTS: Lavington netballer Sarah Meredith and her son, James. Meredith is finding her feet back in the Ovens and Murray League netball competition after becoming a mum this year. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Sarah Meredith has always felt the camaraderie associated with being involved in a netball and football club, but that sense of community is even stronger for her this season.

