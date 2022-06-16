Man confronted in Wodonga home while kids asleep during burglary spree

A father has been confronted inside a Wodonga home while children were inside the property during a spate of burglaries.
Police were called to a Hallawell Crescent home about 9.30pm on Monday after a man entered through an unlocked rear door.
Advertisement
The victim was sitting in the lounge room and was confronted by the male offender, who fled when spotted.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Tracy Jarrott said the incident was one of six burglaries on the night in the vicinity of Hartwig Road.
"They have probably all happened around that time, in the early or late evening," she said.
"The victim is in the process of updating their security as a result of the incident.
"It's very frightening because children were in the home.
"The house was in darkness, so the offender either thought they were asleep or not home."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police are seeking security camera footage.
The man had his face covered and was wearing black clothes.
"As soon as the offender was confronted he ran from the house and started jumping fences into neighbouring properties," Detective Leading Senior Constable Jarrott said.
"If anybody has any CCTV footage from neighbouring homes they can contact Wodonga police or Crime Stoppers.
"We believe it was a tall male person, dressed in a black hoodie with black track pants, with an athletic building.
"It is concerning that he's gone to half-a-dozen houses in that area.
"It's a reminder for people to ensure their houses are secured."
Anyone with information or CCTV can call police on (02) 6049 2600 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.