Each time Angus Lyons visits Albury's Citi Cafe, the more he feels the wooden products he has poured his heart and soul into making have found their true home.
Mr Lyons and his wife Patricia run Lyons Woodturning, a family-owned business where the products are made entirely by themselves inside their shed in Jindera.
They share the same business ethos as another operation in Albury that is passionate about showcasing homegrown products to the community.
The long-running cafe, owned by hospitality stalwart Jeff Claxton, takes pride in being one of the few businesses open throughout the pandemic.
The cafe is building partnerships with small businesses to showcase locally produced materials and produce.
"We totally love and respect what our competitors do, but what we do here truly is all about community," Mr Claxton said.
"We're really grateful that these guys are putting some trust into the relationship and into us."
Mr Claxton and the Lyons are passionate about using only materials produced in the Albury region.
Using recycled products is a big part of their businesses.
"We truly are local and like these guys, local, but more importantly, independent," Mr Claxton said.
Lyons Woodturning makes travel mugs, cheese boards, cutlery, pens and even shavers, trying not to waste a single piece of wood.
The wood they source is often found by word-of-mouth.
"We see our stuff as a bit of practical art rather than just an art piece on the shelf," Mrs Lyons said.
The family began their business after buying a block of land and moving to Jindera over Christmas in 2016.
The couple, who moved to Albury from Sydney shortly after getting married, have two children, dogs, guinea pigs and chickens.
In early 2017, Mr and Mrs Lyons set up Lyons Woodturning.
Their daughter Mackellar, 13, is starting to learn the craft from her father, who was an apprentice to Australian woodturner Anthony Hansen in the late 1980s.
"She pretty much goes once a week in the shed with Angus after school and makes stuff," Mrs Lyons said.
Lyons Woodturning aims to use recycled timber wherever possible, sometimes using old farm redgum fenceposts, salvaged timber and generally timber that otherwise would be burnt in someone's bonfire.
"We also try to not throw any timber out, by using offcuts from larger jobs for smaller items and even giving our wood shavings to local property owners for their chickens and injured animals," Mrs Lyons said.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
