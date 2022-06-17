The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

World Dachshund Day is around the corner just in time for snag lovers on the region to show off their pooches

SE
By Sophie Else
June 17 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY: Suzanne McIntosh who owns five puppies. She is pictured with Trevor, Stanley, Lexie, Stella and Henry. Pictures: MARK JESSER

Snag lovers are looking forward to showcasing their hounds tomorrow.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.