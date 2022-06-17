Snag lovers are looking forward to showcasing their hounds tomorrow.
A dachshund community barbecue will be held at the dog park at Sumsion Gardens from 11am.
The free event will have sausages and drinks, followed by a walk around the gardens.
Kerrie Rowland, creator of the Facebook group Albury/Wodonga Dachshunds, said the event was a celebration.
"World Dachshund Day is a chance for us to get together and celebrate everything we love about our little hounds," she said. "It's also lovely to catch up with other lovely people who are just as passionate about Dachshunds as I am.
"It's exactly why we started the group, they're the best little doggies."
Obsessed snag lover Suzanne McIntosh has five Dachshunds and said the obsession with the breed ran in the family.
"I started by convincing my parents to get one when I was at high school," she said. "Then eventually added to my crew until I was told by my hubby 'no more'.
"He knows that doesn't mean anything but at the moment five is a good number for us. My sister has about six, my mum and dad have two, one of my brothers has three."
