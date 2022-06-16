The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga property figure speaks out in favour of multi-storey Albury building which has attracted a backlash

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
June 16 2022 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Contentious: The proposed Albury building which is designed to appear like a ship and alludes to nearby art deco homes with port hole windows.

A SIX-STOREY block of units planned for Albury is "magnificent" and it was "total dribble" to say it was out of place, a developer says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.