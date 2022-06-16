A SIX-STOREY block of units planned for Albury is "magnificent" and it was "total dribble" to say it was out of place, a developer says.
Wodonga property creator Henry Dinning was responding to criticism of the plan for the corner of Pemberton and Thurgoona streets .
One suggested paddle wheels could be attached to the building and it labelled "the PS Butt Ugly".
Mr Dinning said Border Mail coverage of the forum had prompted him to write a letter to the editor.
In an interview, the co-creator of the Elmwood estate in Wodonga said he was upset at the criticism which he referred to as "total dribble", believing it did not acknowledge change and the maritime design which is a homage to art deco homes in the area.
"It couldn't be more fitting, what do they want, a big square angular block?" Mr Dinning said.
"I think it's a magnificent development, it's very fitting for the area.
"It frees up properties for other people and provides accommodation for modern living."
Mr Dinning said he had no commercial interest in the project and no professional ties to the building's developer Travis Barker or architect Simon Pedler, but was disappointed at the backlash and felt he had to speak up.
Asked what his advice to councillors deciding the fate of the proposal would be, Mr Dinning said he would be stunned if they rejected it.
"If they refuse that, what on earth are they ever going to allow and if it went to appeal the objectors would get rolled because it's sensible," Mr Dinning said.
"The Planning Act is meant to implement sensible development and this is sensible development for that area of Albury.
"It's not a ho-hum two-storey townhouse development, it's a sensible project that addresses all sorts of housing needs."
A recommendation on the fate of the 22-unit plan is to be presented to councillors at a meeting in July or August.
