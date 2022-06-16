The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Praise for Pemberton Street, Albury, housing proposal

By Letters to the Editor
June 16 2022 - 11:30pm
PLANNED DEVELOPMENT: An impression of the building proposed for the corner of Thurgoona and Pemberton streets, Albury.

Housing design has timeless flair

This Pemberton Street proposal is a refreshing approach to providing much needed residential housing diversity in Albury, a regional city, and from what I've seen is far better than many current developments in metropolitan cities. This type of development is integral to the CBD's growth and vibrancy. It is positive for the image of Albury and is exactly what is needed to help with the current housing issues.

