This Pemberton Street proposal is a refreshing approach to providing much needed residential housing diversity in Albury, a regional city, and from what I've seen is far better than many current developments in metropolitan cities. This type of development is integral to the CBD's growth and vibrancy. It is positive for the image of Albury and is exactly what is needed to help with the current housing issues.
The project captures the intrinsic essence of Albury, with its art deco facade and styling. Buildings of this character are sprinkled throughout Forrest Hill and Albury and bring a refined elegance to the city. I am led to believe that it conforms to practically all of the hundreds of stringent planning requirements for a building of this nature. Council, as the planning authority, are legislated to make sure that any new investment such as this into the city meets the requirements.
Advertisement
The site does not deserve a low level 'cookie cutter approach' which would 'slip through' the planning department, just to appease a few. The Albury community will be the benefactor, at no cost to the ratepayer, of this well-conceived investment. The investor/builder has a proven record for delivering this style of living at a high standard and realistic cost. The Hamilton, Albury, is a perfect example.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Albury is lucky to have a local entrepreneur of this calibre. His workmanship and the ability to deliver is second to none. Thankfully, the proponent has the wherewithal, experience and intestinal fortitude to see this project come to fruition. It's a pity the 'process' endeavours to retard progress!
Those uncomfortable with modern, sensible development of this calibre can always shift to nondescript locations elsewhere, where they can enjoy a quarter-acre lifestyle with a pace of progress that they can tolerate.
The unjustified negative reporting on the project appears to have been influenced by well organised local naysayers. Forty-odd years I've heard the mostly baseless objections by the NIMBYs, a minority who garner support by the level of noise they make.
There is a general theme of 'predictable objection', including 'extra traffic', 'height', 'overshading', 'density', 'out of character', or 'it should be a green space'. Developers usually remain silent, cop often unfounded criticism, grit their teeth and soldier on, despite the often considerable expense and frustration felt by them. The added cost burden is ultimately borne by the purchasers.
Often objectors are the Chicken Littles of this world and play and live in a 'poor me' comfortable state and don't want change at any cost, irrespective of its merits and considerable community benefit.
Some projects deserve objection to poor design, but this project is sensible, respectful to the area and has a timeless creative flair; without a doubt it should be praised and fast tracked by council!
Council should be very careful not to listen to the noisy minority but consider the project without bias.
*I have no commercial interest in the project. I am putting this alternative view as an independent observer.*
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.