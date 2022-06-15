The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Kitty Flanagan Live coming to Albury Entertainment Centre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
June 15 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON TOUR: Australian comedian and actor Kitty Flanagan Live is coming to Albury Entertainment Centre with her new live show this spring.

YOU'VE seen her on Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention?

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.