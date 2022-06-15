YOU'VE seen her on Fisk, Utopia and Have You Been Paying Attention?
She wrote a bestselling book called 488 Rules for Life and a follow-up More Rules for Life.
But now, after nearly two years at home drinking hand sanitiser and tonic, Kitty Flanagan is finally back on stage doing what (she thinks) she does best, solving the world's problems. All of them. Get involved!
Flanagan is one of Australia's best-known comedians.
She has played clubs and theatres all over the world and tours Australia relentlessly, taking her award-winning stand-up shows to regional arts centres and theatres all over the country.
Flanagan is a writer and performer, and can be seen regularly on the comedy/quiz show, Have You Been Paying Attention?
She is also co-writer, co-director and star of the hit comedy series Fisk on the ABC, which recently won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for Best Comedy Performer and Best Narrative Comedy as well as two Logie Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Comedy.
And she played Rhonda, the annoying PR woman, who everybody loved to hate on the highly acclaimed series, Utopia.
Her segments on The Project and The Weekly with Charlie Pickering are still some of the shows' most popular clips and have garnered millions of views on Youtube.
Her best-selling book 488 Rules for Life won multiple awards and sold more than 130,000 copies.
Following this success, the world changed, and Flanagan realised there was still a lot of work to do therefore released the perfect companion - More Rules for Life - in 2021.
She lives in Melbourne with her cat, two dogs and an awesome mandarin tree.
Her favourite food is soup: now in rotation are carrot, butterbean and coconut, a comforting fennel and brown rice crowd-pleaser and a creamy, red lentil and roasted capsicum version.
