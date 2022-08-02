Police chasing all leads after spate of fires on East Albury street

Investigators say they will chase every lead as they try to find those responsible for a spate of fires in East Albury.
There was also a shed fire on the street in April, and a family vehicle was torched last year.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said officers continued to make enquiries following the most recent incidents.
No recent arrests have been made, but youths have been charged with previous fires in the area.
Common features to the fires include the location and fact most homes were empty.
"We're looking at any potential suspects in the area, whether it's someone who's already got a criminal history, or information linking them to this sort of behaviour," Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said.
"We're following every investigative lead that we possibly can.
"We're extremely keen to chase every possible lead."
Detective Chief Inspector Stoltenberg said anyone with safety concerns could speak to police.
"We don't want anyone living in fear," he said.
"If there are people out there who are feeling that way, I'm really keen to talk to them.
"It might not even be that they have information on those responsible for lighting the fires, but I think it's only fair that we give them the opportunity to raise their concerns, and they give us the opportunity to address those concerns for them.
"People should be able to go home at night, live in peace and be safe.
"If they're not feeling that way, then that's not on."
