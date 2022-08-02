Maddy Allan describes her arrival at Yarrawonga this season as somewhat "serendipitous."
After recently graduating as a dentist, work opportunities ultimately led the 26-year-old to join the Pigeons in her debut Ovens and Murray League season.
"I arrived in February this year and I just knew that I wanted to get involved in netball because it's something that I've done all my life," Allan said.
"I'm from the Geelong region and I had a couple of contacts who knew the coaches at Yarra.
"It was all a bit serendipitous."
Allan has played majority of her netball for Colac Tigers in the Geelong Football Netball League, as well as having a short stint in the Victorian Netball League with the Geelong Cougars.
The goal-shooter now finds herself working alongside two of the most experienced goalers in the competition in Bridget Cassar and Sarah Senini.
"It's been awesome," Allan said.
"I've come from being the oldest in a young team and now I'm back to being a mid-range or even more of a junior player.
"I've really enjoyed learning off Bridget and Sarah. They have an almost telepathic connection on the court.
"I feel like my netball has started to go somewhere again and improve.
"I feel like I've just been sitting at a very comfortable level for a while.
"I've been welcomed really well and I've been really impressed with the support I've received from Yarrawonga and how professional they are.
"I've come from a great club and had high expectations and they've been well and truly met by Yarrawonga."
The Pigeons are coming off the back of a thrilling narrow win against competition leaders Corowa-Rutherglen.
Having now seen the Roos in action twice, Allan admitted she's been impressed by the competitive nature of the encounters.
"Corowa are so strong and are revered for a reason," she said.
"I've kind of walked into this little rivalry that's going on, and I love a good rivalry.
"We played well against them the first time, but just dropped off towards the end and were missing a few players.
"It was really nice this time to just be with them from the start and it was pretty even the whole way through."
Yarrawonga now have a bye this weekend for the split round before travelling to meet North Albury for their next clash.
With three rounds left, the Pigeons sit in second spot, with finals on the horizon.
"We're very motivated," Allan said.
This week, Rovers host Wodonga, Myrtleford meet Wangaratta and Lavington take on North Albury.
