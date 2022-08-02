The Border Mail
Home/Sport/Netball

Maddy Allan enjoying debut Ovens and Murray season with Yarrawonga

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 2 2022 - 3:17am, first published 3:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOALS SET: Maddy Allan is enjoying her first season as a Pigeon after joining the Ovens and Murray League this season. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Maddy Allan describes her arrival at Yarrawonga this season as somewhat "serendipitous."

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.