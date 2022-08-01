Flag favourite Chiltern is poised to claim only its second minor premiership since joining the Tallangatta and District league in 2003.
The Swans' thrilling one-point win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek on the weekend elevated Luke Brookes' charges to ladder leaders.
The Swans and Hawks both boast a 13-2 record with the former having a far superior percentage.
The previous time the Swans finished minor premier was in 2006 under coach Brendan Way with Brookes captain.
They lost the decider to league powerhouse Mitta United by nine points who were coached by Phil Packer and claimed a hat-trick of flags.
Brookes said while winning the minor premiership and having the first week of during finals to freshen-up was an advantage, it didn't guarantee success.
Recent history supports Brookes' theory with only five of the past 10 minor premiers going on to win the flag.
"We still have got some work to do but we have set ourselves up to finish minor premiers at the moment," Brookes said.
"As long as we do the right thing over the next three weeks and tick off the ones that we should tick off."
Adding further merit to the Swans' victory they were forced to reel in the Hawks who booted the opening four goals of the match with Connor Newnham lively for the home side.
"At the start they beat up on us in contested footy but after quarter-time we readjusted and were able to match them in that area," Brookes said.
