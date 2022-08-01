The Border Mail
Chiltern set to win minor premiership for only the second time since joining TDFL

Brent Godde
Updated August 1 2022 - 8:24am, first published 7:00am
BIG SWAN: Chiltern's Kyle Magee lead's Kiewa-Sandy Creek's Jack Andrew in the battle to gain possession at Tangambalanga on Saturday. Picture: MARK JESSER

Flag favourite Chiltern is poised to claim only its second minor premiership since joining the Tallangatta and District league in 2003.

