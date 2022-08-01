St Patrick's will have a Test cricketer in their ranks this season.
Tendai Chisoro, 34, represented Zimbabwe in their series against Pakistan last year and he has also played 21 one-day internationals and 14 T20 international matches.
The left-arm spinner is currently playing in the East of Scotland Cricket Association for Kelso, for whom he scored 105 on Saturday.
Chisoro's arrival will come as a huge boost to St Patrick's as they bid to improve on last season's sixth-placed finish.
"It's fantastic for us," coach Liam Scammell said.
"He's played 40-odd international matches across all formats and he's a highly-skilled white-ball player with both bat and ball so he'll add a lot to our group.
"As a left-arm spinner, he offers something quite unique and there's been a number of left-arm spinners who have had a lot of success in this competition over the years, Kane Arendarcikas one for us who's a leading wicket-taker at the club.
"Tendai is a hard-hitting middle-order player as well, a big fella who can clear the fence, so that's another piece that will really help us."
The return of imports to CAW for 2022/23 is already creating a major buzz.
IN OTHER CRICKET NEWS:
"We've had a couple of phone calls with Tendai and he seems like a sensational, fun-loving guy," Scammell said.
"I think he'll fit into our group and our culture really well.
"It's fantastic for our group to learn from a guy who's played all around the world, who's got a lot of experience and learn from his background and culture coming from Zimbabwe.
"It'll certainly bring a buzz to the group.
"The competition's going to be really strong this year.
"Having COVID-impacted seasons the last few years, a lot of clubs have struggled to get an import in but it looks like the competition will be flooded with imports this year, most clubs will have one at least and Tendai will be a great boost to us."
St Patrick's will be without fellow spinner Zac Lassey this season, with the youngster set to test himself in Victorian Premier Cricket with Melbourne University.
"The objective for us is to help our players reach their full potential and get the best out of themselves," Scammell said.
"Lass was weighing it up, he's moved down for uni in Melbourne and, while he's there, wants to have a crack at Premier Cricket, which is going to be sensational."
St Patrick's will host Melbourne University for two pre-season matches next month, with Big Bash stars Fawad Ahmed and Peter Hatzoglou and former WA quick Simon Mackin all possible inclusions.
The visitors will play an intra-club game at Xavier High School on September 10 before taking on St Patrick's the following day.
