Paul Wilson has been reappointed as Wodonga's senior coach.
The former Yackandandah mentor led the Dogs to third place in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition last season before they were knocked out by Albury in the preliminary final.
But Wilson, who played the majority of his cricket in Melbourne, is back for another crack at Les Cheesley Oval in 2022/23.
Wodonga will be chasing their first premiership in three years.
