Paul Wilson reappointed as Wodonga Cricket Club senior coach

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated July 19 2022 - 8:54am, first published 8:30am
Wodonga reached the preliminary final last season before losing to Albury. Picture: MARK JESSER

Paul Wilson has been reappointed as Wodonga's senior coach.

